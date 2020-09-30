The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for the weather to become cooler and more unsettled overall.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a mix of sunshine and showers. It will be a dry and bright start in the east but showers will continue to affect western areas in the morning. These showers will spread eastwards through the afternoon, becoming heavy and possibly thundery with hail. Feeling cool with highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in a light southerly or variable breeze.

Showers will become mainly confined to the east and north with long clear spells developing elsewhere on Thursday night. Lows of 2 to 6 degrees with some grass frost possible. Winds will be light to moderate, northerly in direction.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for many places to have a dry and bright day with sunny spells. However, showers will likely affect parts of Leinster, northwest Connacht and west Ulster during the morning, but it should become dry in most areas through the afternoon and evening. Top temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees. Light to moderate northerly winds will be fresh at times in the south, strong and gusty on southern coasts. Largely dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells on Friday night. The odd light shower is possible in western and northern coastal areas. Lows of 4 to 8 degrees. Some patches of mist and fog may form in the light to moderate north to northwest breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for it to be dry and bright in many areas at first with sunny spells, once early mist and fog patches clear however wet and windy weather looks likely to spread from the northeast during the day, although there is still some uncertainty in the exact timing. Cloud will thicken from the northeast and rain will develop in parts of Ulster and Leinster. It will become cloudy further south and west also, with rain arriving there too, possibly overnight. Heavy falls are likely, and there is potential for flooding. Northwesterly winds will be moderate to fresh over land, strong to gale force at the coasts. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann says that heavy rain looks likely to become increasingly confined to Munster and south Leinster during Sunday, with drier conditions developing further north. It will remain windy with blustery northerly winds. Highs of 10 to 14 degrees.