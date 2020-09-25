Local authority homes in Offaly to be retrofitted after funding boost

Local authority homes in both Offaly and Tipperary are to be retrofitted after over €4 million from Carbon Tax was allocated to both local authorities this week.

Under the proposed allocations, Offaly, Laois, Kildare, Westmeath and Longford authorities are to receive €3.3 million euro each and Roscommon, Galway and Tipperary are to receive €1.1 million euro each.

Commenting on the funding approval, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O'Brien, TD, said: “This allocation will provide for energy efficiency renovations to approximately 750 local authority homes. This funding will also help provide an economic stimulus to the regions most affected by Bord na Móna and ESB closures.”

“The Programme for Government contains ambitious targets for retrofitting and this scheme marks the start of that and will upgrade the energy efficiency of social housing stock in the Midlands. It aims to upgrade properties to B2 Building Energy Rating or cost optimal level with heat pumps where appropriate.”

“The focus of the retrofit programme will begin in the midlands, where fossil fuel use is highest, and where communities have been negatively impacted by the closure of peat-fired power stations. It is expected that works to each dwelling will take approximately 3 to 4 weeks with minimal internal disruption to the occupants. I’d like to thank the Local Authorities for their work in this regard and look forward to this scheme progressing,” concluded Minister O’Brien.

Fianna Fáil TD for Laois/Offaly, Barry Cowen, has welcomed the funding announcement of €3.33million under the Midlands Retrofit Project which includes both Offaly and Laois.

Deputy Cowen said: “I am pleased to see the allocation for Laois and Offaly as part of the Midlands Retrofit Project. It was a provision we negotiated in the last budget as part of just transition procedures and provisions and the €3.33m will go a lot way to upgrades.

“This funding will also help provide an economic stimulus to the region's most affected by Bord na Móna and ESB closures which include Laois and Offaly. The funding allocated will allow for renovations for 750 local authority homes which is very good news.”

“It is expected that works to each dwelling will take approximately 3 to 4 weeks with minimal internal disruption to the occupants. It’s also welcomed to see that the retrofit programme will begin in the midland’s region.”

“The Programme for Government contains ambitious targets for retrofitting and this scheme marks the start of that and will upgrade the energy efficiency of social housing stock in the Midlands. It aims to upgrade properties to B2 Building Energy Rating or cost-optimal level with heat pumps where appropriate.

"This is something I have worked hard to achieve in the last budget, so it is good news for the Midlands,” concluded Deputy Cowen.