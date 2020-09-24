Guests for this week's RTE Late Late Show revealed

After a week where he brought cycling glory and a much-needed lift to Ireland with a green jersey win at the Tour de France, Sam Bennett will be chatting to Ryan Tubridy about realising his childhood dream with the biggest win of his career to date on this Friday's The Late Late Show on RTÉ One.

As Covid-19 cases continue to spiral in the US, with the pandemic death toll reaching over 200,000, top US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci will be speaking about the fight the US and the globe face as we head into winter.

Mary McAleese will join Ryan to talk about her seminal memoir, documenting two historic presidential terms and an extraordinary life, both in and out of the public eye. She will discuss everything from how her childhood in a bitterly divided Belfast shaped her, to her wedding day being marred by tragedy.

Boxing world champion Kellie Harrington will join Ryan to discuss how she swapped the boxing ring for working on the frontline this year, and how her work during the crisis has given her a different perspective on life.

Niamh Fitzpatrick, sister of R116 helicopter pilot the late Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, will speak about the tragic death of her beloved sister in the 2017 Coast Guard tragedy, and the legacy that Dara has left behind.

Rising Irish star Robert Grace will give a special performance of his current single Fake Fine.

Jedward will chat to with Ryan about using their following to spread positive messages on social media, coming back after a difficult year when they lost their mother and their 11 years in showbiz since first finding fame on The X Factor.

