Big Brother Big Sister looking for new volunteers



It's been a Busy five months for Big Brother Big Sister Matches as they rose to the virtual challenge imposed by Covid19.

Thankfully we are now in a position to resume recruiting new volunteers to the BBBS programme. We are looking for males and females over 18 years who are interested in volunteering on the programme. See our contact details below.

What is the Big Brother Big Sister programme (BBBS)?

The Big Brother Big Sister programme matches a young person in need of friendship and support, to an adult volunteer. BBBS works with young people between 10 and 18 years. BBBS is an international programme established in the USA over a century ago. Foróige, Ireland's leading national youth organisation launched the programme in 2001. Today BBBS operates in 21 counties.

Matches, Bigs, Littles, what are these?

A Match involves an adult (Big), young person (Little), who share similar interests. They meet for 1-2 hours a week doing activities they enjoy. The initial match runs for 12 months, however some matches have run for over 8 years. Matches are of the same gender and supported by a professional staff member

How do young people and volunteers benefit from their participation in BBBS?

Research has shown that young people on the programme said that their Bigs influenced their sense of direction and inspired them to brighter futures. Some said being involved in a match helped increase their confidence and that they look forward to their weekly meetings. The majority of our Matches maintained contact via phone or video links during recent restrictions.

Here's what some of our matches had to say about the benefits and innovative ways they adapted to challenges in recent months:

Jackie, a little sister, aged 17. "It's not an easy time for any of us. It's important for all of us to know we're not alone, and that we have somebody to rely on just a text away."



Allyson, a big sister "While we can't meet in person we are still able to reinforce our friendship using modern tech, it's like we are proving our resilience to each other and society by staying in touch".



Little Sister, "I’m going to college – something I thought I’d never do – all because of my ‘Big Sister’. She’s changed my life."



Peter, a big brother "I have found volunteering as a Big Brother is an extremely rewarding thing to do. I've taught my little brother how to play the guitar and he's really good at it now."



Jason, a little brother, aged 16 "Me & my Big brother would always meet for coffee, but now he is teaching me to make coffee over video, it's great!"



Tom, a Big Brother,“I was fortunate enough to have adults in my life growing up that I could turn to for advice and support if I needed it. I sought out a way to offer the same to someone else, and this programme provided me with the opportunity to do so."



Joe, a Big Brother, “I think we all need to know that there is someone in our corner rooting for us to become the best that we can be and this is what big brother big sister is all about”



Parents have also seen the value of bigs connecting with their son/daughter, these are their comments. "The success of the match is that my son now has a positive male influence in his life, a Big Brother whom he admires, aspires to be like, whom he trusts, who has the time and ability to play sports, to build and create things, to introduce him to new exciting activities, to seek advice from, to laugh with……"



“It has been a great success. My son gets on great with his big brother and it has given him a really good male role model. Before the programme he didn’t have any male influence in his life.”



These are some of the new ways matches connected

In March / April Matches adapted by participating in online activities like the National BBBS Zoom Quiz. The quiz was great fun and a fantastic way to connect when they couldn't meet face to face.

In May some Matches participated in our BeeBBS Sunflower planting initiative, promoting World Bee Day on the 20th May 2020. Matches shared their progress through Foróige's social media platforms.

In June /July Grow Packs were sponsored and distributed by Padraic Horkan Horticulturalist, to Matches who wanted to continue their interest in gardening.

In August Match activities resumed where social distancing was viable. Many of our Matches visited parks and woodlands for picnics and walks. Others are participating in Foroige’s Story Bridge Project.



In light of this week 21st to 27th September 2020 being National Volunteering Week we have provided our details below should you be interested in finding out more. Carmel Naughton on 086 859 6879 or email carmel.naughton@foroige.ie for Offaly & Westmeath or Mary Gaughan on 086 047 1420 or email mary.gaughan@foroige.ie for Longford & Offaly.