New Mexican restaurant with a mission now open in Tullamore

Former Leinster rugby player Darragh Fanning has opened a new Mexican restaurant in the old Offaly Express office in Tullamore.

The opening of the Tullamore branch of the socially responsible chain was delayed as a result of Covid-19 but is now welcoming customers.

Zambrero uses the tagline 'Mexican with a mission' as they donate meals to disadvantaged countries for every one purchased in one of their outlets.

"We are Feel Good Mex," they say. "With our Plate 4 Plate initiative you can fill your karma and your belly in one stop. Every burrito or bowl you buy, means one meal donated to someone in need across the globe. With our partners Rise Against Hunger our goal is to donate 1 billion meals by 2025. It's a win-win.

"The more Zambrero you eat, the more we all help the hungry of the world, and the better we all feel."