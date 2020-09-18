Offaly woman elected Chairperson of National Youth Organisation Foróige

Barbara Daly, Gallen Community Ferbane Foróige, was elected as the new Chairperson of Foróige at the organisation’s Annual General Meeting on Saturday last. Barbara, who has been a volunteer with Foróige in Co. Offaly for almost 25 years, will serve a two year term as Chairperson. She has served in many capacities in the governance and leadership of Foróige including secretary of Offaly District Council, Offaly representative on the organisation’s National Council and a member of the board.

Barbara’s extensive experience within the youth and community sector, as well as her life long commitment to social justice and advocacy, make her an ideal Chairperson for the organisation. Young people need youth work and youth organisations like Foróige more than ever before.

Barbara, alongside a team of local volunteers, founded the first Foróige Club in Ferbane in 1996. The club began with just 25 members. Over the years it has grown significantly and there are now three Foróige Clubs and two Foróige Special Interest Groups, with 140 members and some 16 volunteers. During her nearly 25 year span with Foróige, Barbara has been involved in all aspects of the organisation, from community development projects, to facilitating the Leadership for Life Programme to the Youth Citizenship Awards, now sponsored by Aldi.

Speaking after her election, Barbara said “it is a privilege to have been elected as Chairperson of Foróige by my fellow volunteers from all around Ireland. I am committed to using all of my experience, my knowledge, and the skills I’ve honed over the years to work with Foróige to navigate the way through what are likely to be some turbulent waters ahead. I look forward to my two year term of office with great excitement and enthusiasm.”

Speaking on the current challenges that face Foróige and the wider youth sector Barbara said “Covid-19 has challenged all of us. While change is always difficult and sometimes uncomfortable, it presents an opportunity to re-examine how we do our work, why and where we do it, and find new ways of delivering our programmes, engaging with young people all around Ireland, and developing creative means to keep members active and invested in learning, growing and contributing to society.”

Foróige’s out-going Chairperson, David O’Reilly, wished Barbara Daly the very best for her term ahead as he closed out the AGM, which was held virtually this year in line with current Covid-19 restrictions.