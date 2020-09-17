Online book of condolence opened by Council for Pat Smullen

An online book of condolence has been opened for Offaly's Pat Smullen.

The champion jockey passed away on Tuesday, September 15 last after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2008.

The Rhode man is survived by his wife Frances and three children, Hannany, Paddy and Sarah. Cllr John Carroll, Cathaoirelach opened by online book of condolence to allow people to express their sympathies to the late jockey's family.

It is available at www.offaly.ie/bookofcondolence if people wish to pay their respects.



