Private Postcard Collection tells the story of one Offaly town since 1900 this Culture Night

A private Postcard Collection will tell the story of Birr since 1900 this Culture Night.



This year’s Offaly Culture Night includes an unique event, drawing on a collection of 70 postcards of Birr. The Collection highlights the changing nature of the town since 1900 as captured through the lens of early photographers.

The until now largely private collection, is the passion of Birr Jeweller Paul Barber. Paul explained “I have always had this collection squirreled away in boxes and never had the opportunity to show them to the townspeople of Birr until now”. Modern projecting technology and a chance conversation with fellow Birr resident Ger Murphy, has allowed Paul to bring the story to the big screen or in this case the shop window of 14 Main Street. Don’t worry, social distancing won’t be an issue as the images will be viewable from outside using reverse projection and, as Paul noted, “better appreciated than in their original postcard size”.