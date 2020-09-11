Offaly based Garda raises €40,000 for children's charity

An Offaly based Garda, who completed a fundraising mission by climbing to the top of Carrauntohill, carrying a 26kg rowing machine, recently presented a cheque of €40,000 to the Share a Dream Foundation.

Ken McDonald, a Garda instructor in Templemore, who has moved back to frontline policing in Birr Garda station for the Covid-19 pandemic, raised the money for the foundation, based in Limerick.

Last month, the Garda carried a 26kg rowing machine up the mountain in aid of the foundation and then rowed a further 10km at the summit before carrying the machine back down.

The Garda had initially set out to raise €25,000 for the children's charity. However, he was delighted to recently presented a cheque for €40,000 to John Kinsella, son of the late Shay Kinsella, founder of the Share a Dream foundation.