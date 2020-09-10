'Delays in Turf Cutting Compensation Scheme payments must be addressed,' says Offaly TD

Calls have been made for an investigation into the reason why those in receipt of annual playments under the Turf Compensation Scheme have yet to be paid.

Laois Offaly Carol Nolan has asked Minister Catherine Martin, to immediately investigate the reason why those in receipt of annual payments under the Turf Compensation Scheme have yet to be paid.

The Scheme was originally established to compensate land owners and turbary right holders affected by the restriction on turf cutting on the 53 raised bog Special Areas of Conservation (SACs).

In 2014, however, the Scheme was extended to include land owners and turbary right holders affected by the restriction on turf cutting on 36 raised bog Natural Heritage Areas (NHAs).

“I have been contacted by a number of concerned constituents who are waiting to receive payments of up to €1500 due to them under the Scheme. This has placed many of them in very difficult circumstances because normally the payments are issued without the kind of delay’s we are seeing this year.”

“We know from the data provided in previous years that over 13,000 annual payments are made under the Scheme. So, this clearly has the capacity to affect a significant number of recipients.”

“It is my hope that whatever is the cause of the delays can be rectified as soon as possible and that payments can be issued this week. People simply do not have the capacity to be waiting for these payments given the year we have had in terms of widespread loss of earnings and employment,” the deputy concluded.