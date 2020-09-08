Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for a lot of dry weather, but typical of early autumn there will be some rain at times and temperatures around average 15 to 18 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for a brighter and fresher day with sunny spells. While most areas will be dry, a few showers will occur, mainly in the west and north. Maximum temperatures will range 15 to 18 degrees in a moderate west to northwest breeze.

Dry with clear spells on Wednesday night. Cool, with lows of 7 to 10 degrees in light winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a dry, bright start to the day. Cloud increasing through the day with patches of light rain or drizzle on the west coast, but holding mainly dry elsewhere. Highs of 15 or 16 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze, fresh to strong on western coasts.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a band of rain to cross the country early Friday, clearing to sunshine and showers. Highs of 15 to 17 degrees, in a moderate southwest breeze.

According to Met Eireann, there will be a lot of dry weather over the weekend, but rather cloudy with the chance of a shower or two in the west and the best of the brightness in the east. Highs of 15 to 18 degrees on Saturday, 18 to 21 degrees on Sunday.