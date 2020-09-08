Positive reaction in Offaly to Leaving Cert results

It was a Leaving Certificate like no other as hundreds of students around Offaly received calculated grades this week.

The new calculated grading system, introduced due to Covid-19, shows an increase of 4.4 per cent on average across all subjects. Locally, St Brendan's Community School were “extremely proud” of the achievements of their class of 2020 in the Leaving Certificate and LCA results.

Taking to social media, the south Offaly community school stated: “As a group you have come through the uncertainty of an unprecedented world pandemic, that caused so much disruption to your plans. Your results are the culmination of two years of dedicated study and well earned. We wish you well in the next phase of your lives.”

They advised students while awaiting CAO offers, the school's guidance counsellors Ms P. White and Ms. T. Cussack were available to answer any queries students have.

St. Brendan's Community School is extremely proud of the achievements of the Class of 2020, in today's Leaving... Posted by St. Brendan's Community School, Birr on Monday, 7 September 2020

Elsewhere, Gallen Community School, Ferbane extended their congratulations to all of their Leaving Certificate students. “The results of this year’s group were both exceptional and well deserved. We are delighted that the students will be moving forward with results that match their work ethic and ability over their time in Gallen Community School. It was great to meet them and hear about their plans for the future.”





Congratulations to all our Leaving Certificate students in Gallen Community School who received their results yesterday....