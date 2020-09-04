Offaly farming group wants go-ahead for Banagher meat plant

The Offaly branch of the Beef Plan Movement has this week called upon the Evaluation Committee of the Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP) to change its position about the proposed meat processing plant in Banagher called Banagher Chilling Ltd.

The plant might generate 150 jobs and it was given planning approval by Offaly County Council in July. However, a group of about twenty local people, many of them living in Banagher, objected to the approval, and sent a signed objection to An Bord Pleanála on August 28. The Board will reveal its decision on the matter on January 4 next.

Kieran Delaney, Chairman of the Offaly Beef Plan Movement, said his group strongly wants to see the project to be given the green light.

“When we heard the County Council had given the go-ahead,” he said, “we were very pleased, but then came the news last week that the IIP is in disagreement with that decision. We are worried that the IIP's position might influence An Bord Pleanála's thinking and the project will be put into a permanent deep freeze.

“Ireland needs more meat processing plants because at the moment you have a monopoly of big meat factories who are often giving farmers unfair prices for their cattle. More meat plants coming onstream would mean more competition and therefore farmers would be better off. Jobs are also badly needed and the new plant would become one of the major employers in the South Offaly region.

“Seeing the project being undermined by the IIP is a major disappointment. If this project was to be mothballed it would be a major loss for farmers in the midlands.”

This week Deputy Carol Nolan called on the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee “to supply greater detail and clarity as to the reasons why the application for the proposed new meat processing plant in Banagher was rejected.”

Deputy Nolan said the decision of the Immigrant Investor Programme evaluation committee to deny support to the Banagher Chilling project “could lead to a significant chilling effect being generated with respect to future investments within Offaly and indeed the wider midlands region.

“The proposed €40 million meat plant at Banagher represented a very welcome and much needed opening for job creation and the injection of vital investment funds within the county.

“Now that this has been thrown into doubt because of the decision of the evaluation committee, there is a real risk that other potential investors will look at this example and reconsider any interest they may have had.” She said the project had“wide-ranging and broad support”, not just from farmers but also from state bodies such as Bord Bia and Offaly County Council. “That represented a level of agreement and collaboration that should be encouraged. The minister must press the evaluation committee, which ultimately determines the outcomes of applications under the Immigrant Investment Programme, to immediately engage with the level of local concern that has been generated by its almost incomprehensible decision. Offaly – and indeed the entire midlands – cannot afford to let valuable job creation prospects like the Banagher project pass without a fight. We must have answers from the minister and from the committee on why this project has reached the current impasse.”

One local person campaigning against the plant said it made no sense during our Climate Change era to be opening a facility which would process meat that would then be transported by air to China.

It was first announced in the summer of 2019 that a significant expansion Banagher Chilling Ltd was being planned, and the project was being backed by Chinese investors. The expansion, if given the go-ahead, will be the building of ancillary facilities that will enable the slaughtering and processing of beef cattle. It's estimated the plant will process up to 140 cattle per day, primarily for export to China.