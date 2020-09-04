“Government appear hell bent on creating problems for restaurants rather than solutions,” says Offaly TD

The latest set of regulations to be imposted on restaurants and food serving pubs are being described as “wearyingly bureaucratic and completely out of touch with commercial reality”.

Deputy Carol Nolan was speaking after The Restaurants Association of Ireland and the Vintners Association both referred government demands that detailed records be kept of customers food purchases to the Data Protection Commissioner for an assessment of its legality:

“This latest initiative by government which requires restaurants and food serving pubs to store and file receipts for all customers for a period of 28 Days is ham-fisted and ridiculous. It will just create more layers of bureaucracy which is precisely what the sector does not need at this time.”

“Indeed, what these regulations will do is to simply heighten the sense that restaurants and pubs are being subjected to state sponsored snooping and observation; the kind that is not justified by any evidence around widespread levels of non-compliance for things like contact tracing. “

“If government wanted to prove that it was really serious about assisting restaurant owners then it would have been better off engaging with their representative associations campaign that aims to highlight the damage being caused by commercial landlords who have not reduced rent in line with turnover. “

“All of these concerns are already outlined in the sectors “Restaurant Recovery Plan” as well as potential solutions that would actually enhance the chances of many businesses remaining viable. The government need to wake up, get real and engage in genuine consultation with the sector instead of issuing bureaucratic instructions that only make life harder for everyone,” concluded Deputy Nolan.