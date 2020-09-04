WARNING: Alert issued for popular meat product by Food Safety Authority of Ireland

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued a warning notice in relation to a popular meat product.

The notice relates to a batch Denny Slow Cooked Wafer Thin Crumbed Irish Ham (90g, approval number: IE 501 EC) with the best before date of September 20, 2020.

"[The product] contains cereals containing gluten (wheat), which is undeclared due to a missing sleeve on the packet. This may make the batch unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of cereals containing gluten (wheat)," the Food Safety Authority of Ireland notice said.