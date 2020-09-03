Residents of Offaly town fume over late-night boy racers

Residents in Edenderry have been voicing their frustration with a recent surge in reckless driving around the town late at night.

A number of cars gather around the Dunnes Stores carpark in the centre of the town most nights, performing doughnuts and handbrake turns.

One resident told the Offaly Express: "They are at it at all hours of the night. It could start around 9pm and I hear the screeching of tyres and loud engines. It goes on until 1am some nights."

The situation seems to have worsened in recent weeks with more frequent incidents. The noise is causing a disturbance to those living in the vicinity.

ABOVE: Audio from the scene on Wednesday night, September 3

On Wednesday night, September 2, two cars were witnessed performing a number of dangerous manoeuvres at around 10pm. One was seen performing doughnuts and handbrake turns in the empty staff carpark at Dunnes Stores. Another was seen on the public road surrounding the shopping centre fishtailing through a roundabout.

"It's one thing if they are messing in a carpark but out on the road is incredibly dangerous, even late at night," another resident said.

"Plenty of people walk late into the evening around the town and between Dunnes Stores and the Carrick Road. There are also houses and apartments in the area so other cars use the roads there. It's just incredible nothing is being done to address it," they added.

The behaviour witnessed on Wednesday evening has been reported to gardai.