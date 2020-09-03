Reminder issued to Offaly landowners over hedge cutting in the coming months

Offaly County Council has issued a reminder to landowners about hedge cutting in the coming months.

The period for Hedge Cutting runs from September 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021.

There is an onus on landowners to ensure that any trees and hedges on their property:

• Do not obstruct or interfere with the safe use of the public road.

• Do not obstruct or interfere with the maintenance of the public road

• Do not pose a hazard to people using the public road.

Hedgerows along the public road that require cutting or trimming back should be cut immediately and all cuttings removed from the roads and verges.

Adequate signposting should be provided.

Roadside trees should be inspected and necessary action taken to prevent any potential hazard to the public. Such inspections should be carried out by suitably qualified personnel.

Liability for damage or injury resulting from such hazards will rest with the landowner/occupier.

Note that where JAPANESE KNOTWEED occurs it SHOULD NOT BE CUT. No ground disturbance should take place at these sites at any time of year. Information on how to deal with Japanese Knotweed is available from the Heritage Offce. Please report all locations to the Heritage Offce at heritage@offalycoco.ie or phone 057 93 46839.

Offaly County Council wishes to thank landowners for their cooperation in this matter