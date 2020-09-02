Barry Cowen reacts to appointment of new Minister for Agriculture

Former Minister for Agriculture and Offaly TD Barry Cowen has wished his second successor well after his Cabinet appointment today.

Donegal TD and Cowen's fellow Fianna Fail colleague Charlie McConalogue was appointed as the new Minister for Agriculture by Taoiseach Micheal Martin on Wednesday.

Cowen held the position for less than three weeks before he was sacked back in July. His successor Dara Calleary lasted a couple of weeks longer in the position before resigning over his attendance at the now infamous Golfgate event in Clifden.

McConalogue becomes the third Agriculture Minister in as many months but Barry Cowen believes he is the man for the job.

"It is a privilege to be called to serve in Cabinet," the Offaly deputy said.

"I wish Charlie McConalogue all the best in Agriculture, Food and Marine. He will be a great Minister in a great Department," he added.