Verdict due this week on €20m Tullamore development

AN Bord Pleanala is due to give its verdict this Friday on a proposed massive €20 million development on Church road, Tullamore.

Offaly county council granted permission for the retail-led mixed use development to be known as Riverside Centre, on December 11, 2019, however, it imposed 21 conditions.

Grapemont Ltd, the company behind the venture have appealed 4 of these conditions to An Bord Pleanala, one of which calls for the omission of one of 5 retail and residential blocks over which the complex will span.

A decision was due last May but with Covid restrictions in place a freeze was put on all determinations.

The retail complex will be located on 4.25 ha on the the former Coen site at Church road, Tullamore. It will consist of 5 blocks housing a cinema, garden centre, apartments, and retail outlets.

The block which the council wants to exclude encompasses a two and three storey retail, cafe/restaurant and 8 residential apartments.

Offaly county council is also requesting the developers to put forward a proposal for a public open space. In addition it has directed that the range of goods to be sold in the garden centre be limited solely to bulky goods. Grapemont is seeking for this condition to be deleted entirely.

The local planning authority also advised that prior to commencement a fully serviced vehicular link from the Riverside Bridge must be included in accordance with the design manual for urban roads and streets and have a footpath on both sides.

Grapemont argue the conditions are not necessary and are ''actually harmful'' to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.