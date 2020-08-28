Offaly couple defy pandemic to head down the aisle for lockdown wedding ceremony

It is wedding season but not as we know it. Ireland's Covid-19 restrictions mean that traditional big white weddings are now off the cards, though smaller celebrations can go ahead.

One Offaly couple shared their story with the Tribune recently about how they managed to enjoy their day despite getting married in the middle of the lockdown in May last.

Emma Kelly, from Ballycumber and her now husband, Matthew Gorman, from Derrygrogan, Kilmurry, Tullamore had planned their wedding for three years but having paid for it in full, they faced a huge dilemma when they were forced to postpone it on May 4 last.

“We were faced with the dilemma that our wedding, which was planned and we had put so much effort and of course, money into, had to be postponed from May 4 2020,” Emma outlined. May 4 is a significant date for Emma as it is her late grandfather's birthday and he was something who was a “major father figure” in her life. “Having the wedding on this date was important in a way and the closest thing to him actually being there. And, the year 2020 was such an unique year with the 20s and we won't be here to see 3030,” the bride continued.

However, Emma was not going to be deterred and despite the odds and the original priest, who didn't feel comfortable carrying out the ceremony, the couple's church ceremony went ahead. Emma explained that her local priest, Fr Martin Carley, in Rahan, allowed the ceremony to go ahead with strict social distancing guidelines in place.

The wedding was dramatically reduced from 100 people to just 12, which Emma said was “horrendous” for the couple because she has 11 brothers and four sisters and her husband has two sisters and a brother as well as the four parents and grandparents.

“The bridal party, which should have been four bridemaids and a maid of honour, four groomsmen and a best man was reduced to just the maid of honour and the best man as they were siblings,” Emma explained.

The couple had their four parents, two of their three daughters were flower girls and her two brothers were page boys while Emma's brother provided the music and the photographer, Keith Touhey, who despite keeping social distance “did a great job”.

“My brother sings so he ended up doing the music, which turned out to be lovely. My dad sang me up the aisle and my man sang while I signed the register. This made our wedding that bit more special. Our four parents did the readings and the prayers of the faithful as well as bringing up the gifts while Matthew's sister made the decorations for the church.”

Emma's makeup and hair was completed by some close friends as, unfortunately, the original people booked weren't covered by their insurance to carry out their duties during a pandemic. Sadly, the wedding car couldn't be gotten either. However, Emma was resourceful and used her own class Mazda MX5 for the job.

Looking forward to their reception on May 2 2021, Emma said that despite sacrificing their reception and their guests, she wouldn't “change a thing”. “Despite sacrificing my reception and my guests, with the efforts of both our families our wedding was so intimate and special, and I wouldn't change a thing,” she enthused adding that “we will always remember our lockdown wedding”.