Decision on major Offaly distillery due this week

Kinnitty Castle could be set to become a major tourist destination if plans to construct a distillery, a visitors centre, bar and craft workshop are realised later this week.

Plans for the new Kinnitty distillery were revealed in September 2019 by the Teroboc Limited after they announced their intention to apply for permission for the development, which consisted of the alteration and material change of use of the existing coach house and stable outbuildings, to the rear of Kinnitty Castle, to a craft distillery and visitor centre. The altered buildings will contain space for distillery process, bottling, storage, retail area, tasting area and bar, craft workshops, ancillary staff areas and toilets. The works will include repairs and alterations to the existing buildings and site development works including new courtyard screen wall, landscaping to the courtyard, foul and surface water drainage.

However, in November 2019, a decision on plans for the craft distillery and visitor centre on the grounds of the castle were put on hold after Offaly County Council requested further information on several aspects of the proposed project.

At the time, planners contacted hotel owners, Teroboc Operations Limited to ask them to provide more detail in relation to the whiskey production process, traffic management and car parking and the environmental and ecological impact of the plans, particularly on local bat and bird populations.

Further information was requested by Offaly County Council on November 27 last and this information was supplied by the applicant on July 31, 2020.

The information provided by the applicant included a screening report, carried out at the castle grounds with the conclusion that there was “no potential for direct, indirect or cumulative effects on the Natura 2000 network. “It's concluded that a Natura Impact Statement is not required for the proposed development at the Kinnitty Castle, Kinnitty,” the further information statement read.

Details outlining the existing vehicle traffic movement audit patterns and the expected additional vehicular traffic patterns to accommodate future visitors that may arrive to the venue were also provided as part of the submission to the local planning authority.

“On review of the existing and projected traffic movements within the castle grounds via the R421, we feel there would be no significant increase in movements of vehicles entering and exiting onto theR421 in future,” it stated.

A revised site layout drawing outlining the existing parking spaces used at the castle grounds and the location proposal of the 14 car parking spaces was included along with other further information pertaining to the existing effluent system and floor plans.

The document also outlined how the initial proposed production of whiskey on site of the building, the applicants have decided to change their business model to acquire their branded whiskey from a wholesale supplier. “There will be no production of whiskey on site, just bottling/tasking from a tourist visitor experience perspective,” they stated.

A bat survey was also included in the documentation, which concluded there was evidence of bats and a further survey was proposed. There was also a completed report by Bird Watch Ireland along with its recommendations while the applicant included further information on the tourist mezzanine walkthrough, a window and doors schedule and the location of proposed signage. A decision on the planning file is expected on August 27 next.