Indian Summer anyone? Early signs of 'excellent weather' in September - forecaster predicts

Ireland Weather Channel forecaster Cathal Nolan has predicted "some good news at last on the weather front" with tentative signs of "excellent weather" on the way for September.

He said: "Weather models indicate that our weekend weather looks like becoming mostly dry and settled, with some good sunny spells expected and just passing light showers along northern coastlines. The settled weather is the result of the development of a temporary area of high pressure to our west which will block Atlantic weather systems from making any inroads across the country."

He went on to explain that "this settled spell from Friday through until Monday will then give way to somewhat more unsettled weather through the middle on next week, however, there are tentative signs that a more prolonged spell of settled weather may develop through the start of September as weather models indicate a rise in pressure to our northeast, possibly allowing for an easterly airflow to develop. This would ensure settled weather conditions returning."

Returning to the present, Cathal said: "We do have some remaining flood risks across the country, most especially in Northwest Ulster and also through counties Galway, Mayo and Clare. Here, heavy rain looks set to continue for a time with a chance of further flooding issues developing. A second low-pressure system is expected to bring some outbreaks of rain on Thursday, however, at this stage this system doesn’t look to be too concerning.