Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann paints a very disturbed picture through much of the week, but especially so for Monday night and Tuesday. There are some indications of quieter if cool conditions over next weekend.

The weather forecast for Ireland for the Monday from Met Eireann is for it to bright for much of Monday with sunny spells and well scattered showers. Afternoon temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes. However cloud will thicken and southeasterly winds will freshen later in the afternoon and turning very wet across Munster during the evening.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday night and Tuesday from Met Eireann states that very wet conditions are expected countrywide Monday night and through much of Tuesday with heavy rain.

There will be thundery downpours at times leading to flooding (danger of both surface and river) in some areas with southern and western counties most at risk, though it could dry out in parts of the south during Tuesday afternoon and evening as the rain gives way to showers.

Some very strong southeasterly winds are likely across southern areas on Monday night and then as winds become northwesterly it will turn very windy in most places for a time on Tuesday. Generally humid and close with highs of 16 to 20 degrees, but cooler in northern parts. Winds will ease off overnight Tuesday and the rain will clear.

Met Eireann has already issued Weather Warnings for Monday and Tuesday. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

The weather forecast for Ireland for the Wednesday from Met Eireann is for a better day with generally bright conditions are expected in most places with sunny breaks and scattered showers and just moderate winds and afternoon highs of 16 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Staying unsettled through Thursday and Friday with rain in most places at times on Thursday and cool fresh showery conditions on Friday with blustery northwest winds. Highs of 15 to 18 degrees Celsius.

Latest Indications are for somewhat drier, calmer conditions over next weekend with sunny spells and well scattered showers but it will be cool with northwest breezes afternoon temperatures in the mid-teens