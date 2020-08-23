WEATHER WARNINGS: Met Eireann issues Weather Warnings as more wet and windy weather on the way

Met Eireann has issued Weather Warnings for much of the country with more wet and windy weather on the way this week.

Warnings have bee issued for wind and rain.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning has been issued for Munster and Wexford from 6am on Tuesday until 7pm on Tuesday.

According to Met Eireann, it will become very windy on Tuesday as strong southwest winds veer westerly with widespread mean speeds between 50 and 65km/h and gusts between 90 and 110km/h, higher in coastal areas.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning has been issued for Status Yellow Connacht, Donegal, Cork, Kerry and Waterford from midnight on Tuesday until midnight on Wednesday.

According to Met Eireann, Intense rainfall is expected at times Monday night and on Tuesday. Falls of 30 to 50mm are expected with surface flooding. This rainfall will further elevate river levels and may result in river flooding also.

