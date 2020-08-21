'We are all disappointed' - Barry Cowen reacts to Clifden golf outing

OFFALY TD and former Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen has expressed his disappointment at public representatives who breached guidelines when they attended the golf outing in Co Galway.

Deputy Cowen, whose resignation as minister was followed by the appointment of Dara Calleary as his replacement, made the comment in a Facebook post in relation to NPHET's recommendation to lift restrictions on Laois and Offaly.

The Offaly Fianna Fail TD resigned because of a drink-driving controversy and his party colleague has now followed him to the back benches because of his attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society event in Clifden.

Deputy Cowen said that following the two-week restrictions on Laois, Offaly and Kildare, the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 has stabilised in Laois and Offaly.

"Critically the 7-day rate has fallen right back down - that’s why, even though the overall 14 day rate is quiet high, public health experts know the measures have worked. Community transition has stopped," he said.

"I welcome the announcement today by NPHET recommending the lifting of restrictions in Laois & Offaly and cabinet adhering to such advice to lift the restrictions.

"The people and businesses of both Laois, Offaly and Kildare have just saved a lot of lives in their counties and beyond. They deserve huge thanks and credit.

"We are all disappointed and let down by the actions of many public reps for attending and breaching guidelines at an Oireachtas golf function in Clifden this week.

"However let that not deter us or take from the patriotic actions of my constituents who deserve great credit and appreciation which is due in spades. I too hope the ongoing efforts of people in Kildare will also yield favourable results."