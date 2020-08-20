NPHET propose to lift localised lockdown for Laois and Offaly

The National Public Health Emergency (NPHET) team has proposed to lift the localised Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in both Laois and Offaly.

The public health group met this afternoon (Thursday, August 20) and it's understood they have recommended lifting restrictions in Laois and Offaly.

However, it's believed they are recommending to Government that restrictions will remain in place in Kildare.

Restrictions were reimposed on the three counties on Friday 7 August following a spike in the number of cases there. The lockdown is due to last until midnight on Sunday August 23 and while it is not clear when it will be lifted, it is understood that it will be on this date.

There have been 136 additional cases of Covid-19 and one further death reported to the Department of Health.

* 54 are men / 81 are women

* 78% are under 45 years of age

* 57 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

* 11 cases have been identified as community transmission

* 51 in Dublin, 24 in Kildare, 12 in Kilkenny, 11 in Tipperary, 7 in Cork, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Wexford, 5 in Meath and the remaining 14 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Waterford and Wicklow.

Meanwhile, Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan has welcomed the decision by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to lift the lockdown measures that have been in place within the counties for the last two weeks.

Deputy Nolan said that official acceptance of the NPHET recommendation by Cabinet must now be immediately provided by the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly:

“The people of Laois Offaly have been through an extremely challenging few weeks.

The general air of uncertainty and the growing sense that the measures were entirely unwarranted in the first place had left many people feeling upset and deeply annoyed.:

“Thanks to the amazing community efforts in both counties however, and a single-minded determination to continue demonstrating responsible behaviour, our counties are now out of lockdown again.”

“We have got to ensure that any future clusters are dealt with more proportionally and with far more common-sense. It is just not feasible to go on sending entire counties in and out of lockdown with the kind of Lanigans Ball approach that we have seen recently,” concluded Deputy Nolan.