50th Irish Hot Air Ballooning Association postpone 2020 event



It was a heavy heart that the Irish Ballooning Association made the decision to postpone the 50th Irish Hot Air Ballooning Championships, due to take place in Birr next month.

The event was due to take place on the grounds of Birr Castle Demense in September. However, due to Covid-19, the decision was taken to postpone this year's event with organisers looking forward to hosting their 'big 50' in 2021.

Taking to their Facebook page, organisers made the disappointing announcement with details to be confirmed of the 2021 event early next year.

“We have held off making this decision for as long as we could but, as I am sure you can all appreciate (amongst other considerations) planning an event which involves large crowds of people and balloon teams travelling from all over Europe/ the US, just isn’t the right thing to do, at this point, in these uncertain times.”

“We would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the planning for this year, amongst others, Birr Castle, Offaly Tourism, Grant Engineering, the County Arms Hotel and of course, all of our balloonists, as always your support and understanding is much appreciated.”