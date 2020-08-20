Council seek public's thoughts on Greenway link in Offaly

Have your say on the proposed Grand Canal Greenway shared walking and cycling route from Turraun to Shannon Harbour as the local authority seeks submissions on the proposed project.

Offaly County Council gave notice that it proposes to construct a shared walking and cycling greenway route along the towpath of the Grand Canal for a distance of 16.2km. The route of the proposed shared greenway is from Turraun (junction with Offaly Way), to Griffith Bridge, Shannon Harbour. The route tracks the southern towpath all the way to Griffith Bridge, Shannon Harbour. The proposal represents an extension to the Grand Canal Greenway, (Phase 1), from Tullamore to Lough Boora Discovery Park via Turraun

There are a number of existing properties along the Grand Canal, and access is required to agricultural fields also. The southern towpath around Shannon Harbour in particular encompasses a number of field accesses off the towpath and become vehicular closer to Shannon Harbour itself. Bord na Móna operations traverse the Grand Canal in the townland of Turraun. The proposed development, which is the subject of this Part 8, will include the following: Improvements to the existing towpath along the Grand Canal through the provision of suitable surfaces.

Provision of traffic safety measures and signage to facilitate safe pedestrian and cycling crossings at Derry Bridge, Belmont Bridge (Lock 33), Clonony Bridge and Griffith Bridge. (All Protected Structures). 3. Provision of safety railings and chicanes on approach to bridge underpasses, at Gallen Bridge, (Protected Structure) Noggus Bridge, (not on Record of Protected Structures) Judges Bridge (Protected Structure) and L’Estrange Bridge (Protected Structure).

The County Council has prepared an EIA Screening Report in accordance with the requirements of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001 (as amended) within which it has been determined that there is no likelihood of significant effects on the environment. (Article 120 of Planning and Development Regulations, amended 2018)

Accordingly, it has been determined that EIA is not required in respect of this proposed development. Any person may within four weeks can apply to An Bord Pleanála for a screening determination as to whether this proposed development would be likely to have significant effects on the environment.

From August 14 2020 to September 25 2020 (both dates inclusive), all plans and particulars of the proposed development will be available for inspection and submissions can be made by emailing submissions to greenwaysubs@offalycoco.ie on or before September 25 next.