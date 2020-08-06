Is the summer set to return? Weather forecaster gives promising update

It looks as if the summer is set to return to Ireland this weekend according to the latest weather forecast for Ireland.

According to Cathal Nolan at the very popular Ireland's Weather Channel, summer weather is set to return across the country over the coming weekend with high pressure set to take control of our weather.

According to Cathal, "the change towards the more settled weather pattern will really take hold through Friday afternoon, with the settled weather set to persist into next week also."

In his latest forecast, Cathal states that Friday will begin dry and sunny in the east with very warm temperatures. Cloudier further to the west as a weak weather system pushes eastwards across the country with the odd heavier burst of rain possible. During the late afternoon and evening drier sunnier weather will spread from the west reaching all areas by the evening. Highs of between 19-23 degrees.

In his latest weather forecast for Ireland, Cathal states that Saturday and Sunday 'will be excellent' weather wise across the country with prolonged sunshine likely in almost all areas. Highest temperatures over the weekend will range between 20-25 degrees, warmest on Sunday afternoon across the Midlands.

You can read Cathal's full forecast by clicking here or check out the full Facebook post below.