Offaly's newest retail outlet opens its doors in Birr

Birr’s newest retail, New Order District has opened in the Syngefield Retail Park with a fishing shop and showroom of adventure sports equipment, gear and accessories for hire or sale. Located alongside a vibrant House Fitness gym (@housefitnessbirr) and Birr Martial Arts, New Order District certainly adds to an already busy retail park.



Fronted by a Segafreddo coffee dock, this warehouse venue provides something for almost everyone from tasty Italian coffee…delicious food…a full suite fishing shop….social distanced office spaces to hire…to a display area of unique monster and super-sized paddle boards, inflatable kayaks, two man canoes and kayaks for hire or sale. New Order District has a 12 metre stand up paddle board…presently the only one in Europe, which has the capacity to hold 8 people per board, ideal for corporate events or group yoga sessions.



Inside the coffee dock, energetic baristas will entice you to come back for another cup, and if you are not a caffeine lover there are a host of other healthy juice options to choose from also. Delicious thin based original Italian style pizzas are on the takeaway menu along with an array of tasty homecooked breakfast and lunch dishes. All of the food is freshly made…and many of the dishes boast ‘picked on the day’ homegrown ingredients.



Selling bikes, paddle boards (SUP), FatYak Kayaks, fishing and diving gear along with wet and dry suits, outdoor adventure sports is what New Order District promotes so if you want to hit the bike trails of the Kinnity Mountains, fish the local river or even try some yoga on the Camcor on a Super Monster Paddleboard (@antoinette_larkin_) come up to Unit 5 in the Syngefield Retail Park for a browse.



Antoinette Larkin Healing Touch Holistic Wellness- 14 years in business Antoinette Larkin has just announced a newly established state of the art yoga studio. Passionate about health and wellbeing Antoinette delivers a range of yoga classes from beginners to advanced levels, with recent additions of hot yoga and yin yoga which target pain and mobility issues. Antoinette offers treatments which include a collection of physical therapy and massage sessions, reflexology, aromatherapy, reiki therapy, crystal therapy and mindfulness meditation.