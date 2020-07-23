Offaly publicans left “frustrated and bitterly disappointed”

Local publicans were left reeling after the decision was taken to delay the reopening of pubs after phase four of the lifting of lockdown restrictions was postponed until August 10.

All pubs were due to open by Monday, July 20 last. However, last week, Micheál Martin announced on the advice of NPHET, the phase four plan to reopen all pubs on July 20 was delayed by three weeks after the number of new confirmed cases rose in the past fortnight.

It sparked concern that many pubs, which were hoping to reopen their doors on Monday last may not do so as a result of a further period of closure.

Chairperson of the Offaly Vintners Federation of Ireland, John Clendennen, described how local publicans were “frustrated and bitterly disappointed” by the delay. “What we had looked for all along is a one tier system where everyone is open with guidelines in place. Let them be enforced and if someone is not meeting those guidelines, let them see the consequences. “

“ However, right now for many of our members, we don't see the difference, we don't see the difference of going in and having a € 9 meal with a couple of pints,” he remarked. Later, he said: “ We have done everything as an organisation to ensure that the public health is paramount. We have cooperated in that regard. Back in March, we closed before we were told too.”

According to the chairperson, a lot has changed with regard to Covid-19 since then. “We are a lot more familiar with this virus. We need to learn to live with it. We need to ensure social distancing, clean premises, and all measures that have been talked about in recent times. The reality is if publicans are given the opportunity to open, there is going to be an onus on them from a customer perspective to provide clean, safe and hospitable environments for people to go into.”

“If there are not, the market will decide and they will not frequent them. Everything has to be done in the best interest of public health but from our perspective, right now, in terms of the decision that was taken, cases being linked to e.g. house parties and other events and we are suffering the consequences. As far as we are concerned, that doesn't add up.”

“We are fully about public health, maintaining safety for everyone for customers, staff and owners. Safety is paramount and we want to ensure this but we can't stay close forever. It is important that the Government put forward in their July stimulus package, a robust set of measures that can ensure the long term sustainability of pubs. That is going to require the likes of VAT modifications, subsidy wage schemes. We are going to have to see serious grants put forward for publicans and we need to have a discussion about the long term sustainability of public houses and how they can be supported.”

Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan has strongly criticised a government decision that will force rural pubs to remain closed until at least August 10. Deputy Nolan was speaking after it was announced that almost 3500 pubs are to be included in the delayed entry into phase four that forms part of the roadmap to reopen the country:

“The shock decision taken by the government has left publicans, and rural publicans in particular, absolutely furious. There has been an appalling lack of consultation with the publicans and the Vintners on this matter and this has only added to the extreme stress that many of them are experiencing.”

“We know that there are 73 pubs in Offaly and 61 in Laois that will be affected by this decision. It is just not fair or right to have brought these businesses practically to the point of re-opening only to have the door slammed in their faces with a totally unexpected announcement.”

“Up to last week, the Vintners Association were still calling for government guidelines on re-opening as part of the support they will need to adapt their businesses to ensure they comply with the public health requirements. At this point however, what the rural pubs will need, if they are to have a future at all, is grants. I am hearing of grants being needed in the region of €20,000-€50,000.”

“The government must respect the fact that the vast majority of publicans have acted completely responsibly during this crisis. That sense of solidarity however is not being reciprocated which is a huge shame and one that the government and our local economies may well come to regret,” concluded Deputy Nolan.