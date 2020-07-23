Eleven Offaly housing estate projects given green light

Eleven projects are to be funded to the tune of € 60,000, provided under housing estate management by Offaly County Council.

In February, the Birr based councillors expressed their desire that funding would concentrate on footpaths in housing estates and subsequently, council officials began to put plans in place to consider this proposal.

Speaking at the July meeting of Birr Municipal District, John Cunningham, Senior Executive Engineer, said the work had been carried out on this proposal for the last number months and in June last, the local authority emailed the councillors asking for projects they would like to submit under the funding stream.

Mr Cunningham explained since then, a number of projects were selected following this process and he had also been out to visit the sites on the list being presented to the councillors at the meeting.

Details of 11 projects

The projects were listed as follows: Hillview, Cloghan - need to crown some trees there and there is provision of some additional lighting but there will also be some footpaths re-instated there as well.

St Helen's Court, Banagher – There's a historic problem with an area of the car park, which is a bit of hazard. Annbrook Shinrone - footpath reinstatement. Two additional car parking spaces will be provided in MacAuley drive, Birr, where there has been some parking on paths and congestion in the area.

Millbrook Park, Birr - the halting site where they will be helping with some works there on an annual basis providing some paint and doing some landscaping. Cuba Avenue, Banagher – This will be a large footpath scheme where there has been issue with some trees that were planted a few years ago that have struggled to do well.

Frankford Drive, Kilcormac - Public footpath/public lighting. Gallen View, Ferbane – The Council is working with a group to provide some additional help by means of staff and machinery. OLDC - a youth based project, looking for assistance with an erection of a gazebo. Ashbrook, Birr – provision of some additional car parking spaces, beside MacAuley Drive and finally, Ard Abhainn, Banagher -a footpath project.

Cllr Peter Ormond said the issue of parking on footpaths because “they have no where else to park”. “This an issue that's coming up time and time again. People need a place to park their car and obviously, they park outside their house. This is human nature. We are going to now replace these footpaths again and perhaps, we should look providing some spaces for people to park as this is going to continue to be,” he remarked.

Cllr Clare Claffey asked whether the €60,000 funding would cover the cost of all of the projects and whether there would be additional funding to finish the work. She also asked the council engineer when the works would begin and if there was a time frame available.

Cllr John Carroll welcomed the additional car parking spaces for the Birr based projects while Cllr John Clendennen maintained the eleven projects were a “start”. “This is an issue that we have raised and it's good to see this,” he remarked. “Parking on footpaths is an issue..... We need to look at measures to stop this and work on some sort of plan to prolong the lives of the footpaths. The kerbing seems to be the biggest issue, which seems to chip away and it goes from there,” he added.

Reply, Mr Cunningam said there were problems in some areas with parking on footpaths. “The estates were not designed for the number of cars that are parked outside houses now. We are looking at MacAuley Drive and Ashbrook where we have space to provide spaces there,” he continued adding that the works would start as soon as possible.

Taking Cllr Clendennen's point about parking on footpaths, the council engineer said that there was a need to provide spaces and where the council could they would do it.

Cllr John Leahy, an Cathaoirleach of Birr Municipal District, then also asked if the council could come back to the councillors with a time frame for the projects as this would be “helpful” for the members. Mr Cunningham then agreed to keep the members informed about what work was being carried out on these projects.

Cllr Eamon Dooley then interjected that he proposed as Chairperson of the council in 2016 that money be put into the housing estates. “What I was thinking was that residents associations could make an application to OLDC but that didn't happen. Perhaps, we could now apply for this funding and that we could get all of them out of the way because there's a few pound there now and some of their projects will fit in there,” he concluded. Mr Cunningham confirmed he was happy to “investigate this” for Cllr Dooley.