Calls for crackdown on Slieve Bloom Covid car meet-ups

There have been calls for tougher action from the Gardai to crack down on so-called Covid-19 car meet-ups in the Slieve Blooms.

In what was described as a “shocking” situation, Gardai broke up a gathering of almost 100 cars over the weekend after residents in both Kinnitty village and the wider Slieve Bloom area were left intimidated and living in fear when “revved up cars” converged on the area late on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Checkpoints were carried out in Kinnitty and Glendine where a few minor offences were detected by Gardai and dealt with by way of FCPN. However, there are reports that this unacceptable disruption has been occurring regularly, causing “considerable fear and intimidation for local residents”.

In a post on Facebook, following the latest incident, Laois Offaly Gardai stated: "We do not want to see this and those attending cause distress to the people that reside in the communities these 'meets' occur in. The location is in the Slieve Bloom Environmental Park and may look uninhabited but there are people living in the area."

On Monday last, Kinnitty based councillor, John Clendennen, who is a businessman in the village, called for tougher action from the Gardai to put the brakes on these 'meets' in the Slieve Bloom area and put forward a proposal that Offaly County Council work with an Garda Siochana and Laois County Council to ensure that a stop was “put to this disruption”.

“It spanned from Kinnitty to Mountrath across to Coolraine, Camross and Clonaslee,” the Fine Gael councillor said on Monday.

It would take an hour to travel across that area, Cllr Clendennen told a meeting of Offaly County Council and the disruption was taking place after much investment in infrastructure had taken place in the mountains to attract visitors.

“Once it gets dark it's turning into this anti social behaviour playground. As far as I'm concerned enough is enough and we need to come up with a plan to deal with it.

“We've seen bonfires, we've seen burnt out cars, we've seen tyres being dumped, we've seen vandalism to signage, we've seen rubbish and dumping.”

He accepted the gardai had conducted an operation at the weekend but said more would have to be done and he called for meetings of the joint policing committees in both Offaly and Laois.

Speaking later to the Tribune, Cllr Clendennen, said he had done a lot of work on this over the previous 24 hours, engaging with the Gardai. “ There have been resources applied and I know it's logistically challenging, trying to cordoned off a full mountain range with these boy racers, going left and right and centre, making it very complex and almost impossible.”

“What I want to see now is both county councils sitting down together with An Garda Siochana and working out how we can ensure we are not getting unannounced interruption, intimidation and basically frightening residents at all hours of the morning with revved up cars with full lights, every weekend.”

Encouraging any motoring enthusiasts to “come to the table”, Cllr Clendennen noted that rallies were held in the Slieve Bloom mountains in the past, which were “organised and coordinated” and worked in “an effective manner”. “But, we are not going to accept hundreds of cars arriving every weekend, unannounced and taking over. Whether it be Kinnitty, Camross, Coleraine, Mountrath or any other town or village in the Slieve Blooms, this is just unacceptable and the necessary resources are going to have to be applied to deal with it if they are not willing to come to the table.”

“Perhaps, some provisions could be made somewhere in the county or the country for these people if we knew what they needed to try and work with this. However, right now, what's happening is totally under acceptable,” he stated.