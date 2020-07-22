Social housing development plans proposed for Birr site moving forward

Early stage one proposals for substantial social housing development are currently being examined for the centre of Birr.

In February last, Birr based councillors warmly welcomed the news that the social housing development of approximately 30 to 40 houses on the Rectory lands, which is a site of 12 acres, was being proposed for the area.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of Birr Municipal District, John Cunningham, Senior Executive Engineer with Offaly County Council, outlined how there were early stage one proposals [pre stage 1 project concept development] for a social housing development on these lands. “The council will be “working through the planning process” and the housing section would keep the councillors updated on the plans as they moved along,” the local authority official continued.

The matter of the Rectory lands in Birr is a standing item on the agenda for the municipal district and as part of an update to the members, Ann Dillon, Senior Executive Officer, later outlined how this area of the town was recently discussed as part of plans to update Birr's public realm and the use of its space.

“The landscape architects and planning consultants spoke about opportunities that the rectory field development presents in terms of getting cars out of the town and parking there and access to John's Mall,” she explained.

Addressing the monthly meeting, Ms Dillon said this area is “one quarter of the town when you look at aerial plans of the town that remain untouched and there is potential there”. She went on to outline how as part of the outline master plan for the lands, which was presented to the members earlier this year, there were plans for a primary care centre in this area of the town.

In February, the councillors discussed the future use of the lands, which is located between Burke's Hill and Sandymount and they heard how Offaly County Council were approached by the Health Service Executive to allow the development of part of the site for a primary care centre for Birr.

Updating the members on this, Ms Dillon outlined: “We would have met with the Health Service Executive and the GPs in Birr in February 2020 to talk to them about the offering that's' there from Offaly County Council to the HSE. They were to go away and consider that and then, the Covid-19 happened, We would have contacted the HSE on this but at the time, they were overrun with Covid-19 testing. But, we have corresponded with them again and asked them for an update on where the plans for a primary care centre at the Rectory field is at. As of today, there's no progress to report on that initiative.” Cllr John Leahy, an Cathaoirleach of Birr Municipal District, said that the councillors would await further information on this matter.