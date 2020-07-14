WATCH: Street artist Banksy uses London Underground as latest canvas to get across coronavirus message
Street artist Banksy has posted a video of his latest art work on Instagram which has a simple message about the coronavirus.
The artwork features rats sneezing and using masks as parachutes and the post is tagged with the message, "If you don't mask - you don't get it".
Banksy dresses as an underground worker to gain access to The Tube
