PHOTOS: Motorcycle bursts into flames after collision with car

This was the scene of a collision between a motorcyclist and a car yesterday evening.

The motorcycle burst into flames after the incident.

Wicklow Fire Service responded to the collision on the Sea Road north of Arklow yesterday evening.

Crews from Arklow and Wicklow Town assisted ambulance staff and Gardai at the scene.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Tinahely and Carnew fire crews dealt with a derelict house fire in Tinahely at 7am this morning.

Extensive damage was caused to the roof of the disused dwelling.







