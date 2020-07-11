Former Ireland manager and World Cup winner Jack Charlton dies aged 85

Former Ireland manager and World Cup winner Jack Charlton has died aged 85.

'Big Jack' brought Ireland to the European Championships in 1988 and the World Cups in Italy and America in 1990 and 1994.

Along the way his teams provided the country with some incredible sporting memories including Ray Houghton's goal against England in Stuttgart in 1988, the penalty shoot-out win over Romania in 1990 and Ray Houghton's goal against Italy in 1994.

He was also an uncompromising centre-back in the England team that won the World Cup on home soil in 1966.

A Charlton family statement read

"Jack died peacefully on Friday, July 10 at the age of 85. He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side.

"As well as a friend to many, he was a much-adored husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

"We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life.

"He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people.

"His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories."