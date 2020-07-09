Offaly man had knife for own protection district court hears

A man who had a knife in his car which was sharply pointed said it was for his own protection.

Adam Delaney (30), Esker Court, Clara, was stopped by Garda Stanley on June 14 last at Charlestown Clara at 8.30pm, Tullamore District Court was told last week.



He took ownership of the knife saying it was for his own protection, Sgt James O’Sullivan told the court.



Mr Delaney is the father of two children, aged ten and four, and is separated from his partner. He claimed he had previously been threatened and attacked going home and carried what his solicitor Donal Farrelly described in court as a fishing knife for protection, but he did not intend using it he said.



He had been very helpful and cooperative with the gardai. He is not working at present, Mr Farrelly said.

Judge Bernadette Owens said that it would appear the knife found in the car removes it from being on his person. She noted Mr Delaney had no previous convictions.



She directed that a restorative justice report should be prepared and she remanded the defendant on continuing bail to November 11 next.