Supermarket staff undertaking charity challenge for Offaly Hospice

As a team, the staff at Healy's Spar Express, Cloghan is taking on a challenge to raise funds for a great local charity, Offaly Hospice this month.

The group are hoping to travel 2,000km on foot over the month of July for Offaly Hospice and they are looking for your support as they take on this fantastic challenge. Shop local / give local / support local.

Sponsorship forms available in story and also on their GoFundMe page. Click here to donate.