Supermarket staff undertaking charity challenge for Offaly Hospice
Spar Cloghan is organising a fundraising challenge for Offaly Hospice this month
As a team, the staff at Healy's Spar Express, Cloghan is taking on a challenge to raise funds for a great local charity, Offaly Hospice this month.
The group are hoping to travel 2,000km on foot over the month of July for Offaly Hospice and they are looking for your support as they take on this fantastic challenge. Shop local / give local / support local.
Sponsorship forms available in story and also on their GoFundMe page. Click here to donate.
ATTENTION! (Donation link at the bottom) A message from our team on our project for the Month of July. We hope to...Posted by Healys Spar Express on Saturday, 27 June 2020
