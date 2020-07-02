Sign up for Window Wanderland in one Offaly town – A Walking Trail to Light up the Night

Birr Vintage Week & Arts Festival, as part of Offaly County Council Creative Ireland present our second Window Wanderland, which is still the only one in Ireland. The perfect Socially Distanced art event that encourages all the residents and businesses to create window displays to amuse, entertain, and enthral each other for a week of fun. Together these windows will form a wonderful evening walking trail, which everyone can participate in by coming out to enjoy.

Birr Vintage Week & Arts Festival coincides with National Heritage Week this year so Window Wanderland, together with Vintage Luminaries are shining a light for Offaly in the category “Heritage on your Doorstep”



Caroline Conway, who is hosting the Wanderland to raise spirits in these troubled times, says: “This was a hugely successful event for Vintage Week last year, and one of the few that we feel can be run safely this year –the windows that the community made last year were truly wonderful . Your window can be as simple or ambitious as you make it and if you really don’t feel confident designing your own window, there are artists on hand to do the creating for you, just register at the link below and message birrwindows@gmail.com asking for some help.”

When you register your premise will be put on the map so people can follow the trail round town with their phone. You will also get advice on window making and materials.

Lucy Reeves Khan, the founder of Window Wanderland, came up with the idea after her career as a designer ended abruptly and an accident left her disabled. She says: "I began taking rehabilitative walks at night and found that the light coming from inside people’s houses made me feel better, less alone, and left me feeling uplifted. These walks gave me the idea that everyone’s windows could become galleries of expression and so Window Wanderland was born."

The first event was created by Lucy in 2015 and it was a great success. Since then, it has inspired other communities to organise their own evening walking trails.



To sign up go to our page on the website under ‘Coming Events’ at www.windowwanderland.com where you can see the map and look at the galleries or a short film for display ideas. Find us on Facebook or twitter @windowwander.