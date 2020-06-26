Offaly Irish dancer looking to secure summer scholarship

Katie Moran is an Irish dancer from Offaly and during the summer, she is taking part in the first ever online Irish Dance show, run by the Fusion Fighters Dance company.

The company works with Irish dancers from all over the world and have over 500 million views on their videos!! As part of the show, there’s a competition to win a scholarship for the camp where the winner must get the most views on a video on Facebook of them dancing.

For her video, Katie, who is from Shannonbridge, decided to record it in some beautiful historical spots around Offaly such as Shannonbridge and Clonmacnoise where she showcases the beauty of her local area. Katie told the Express that she would also “love to win this scholarship and represent in this unique experience”.

Below is the link to the video if you want to take a look and support Katie.