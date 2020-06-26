Cancer groups working together on campaign to reinstate cancer screening services

The East Galway and Midlands Cancer Support Centre and Lynch Syndrome Ireland are currently working together on a campaign to reinstate cancer screening services throughout the country.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, all cancer screening services were suspended indefinitely, while follow up appointments were cancelled with no timeline for resumption. Obviously given the nature of the Covid-19 crisis this was understandable at the beginning. However, there has still been no movement on when these services will resume. For centres such as ours and for organisations such as Lynch Syndrome Ireland, this is proving very worrisome. Lynch Syndrome patients are at a higher risk of developing cancers and they have been left in the lurch with the closure of necessary screening services.

There are proposed talks between the government, the health minister and some national cancer charities at the end of the month. However, we are concerned that this will come too late. We all know that early detection saves lives and we are concerned that the reinstatement of screening services will come too late. We are calling on the government to reinstate screening services immediately. The government has a duty of care to every person in the country and by not working towards reopening cancer screening services, they are failing in this duty of care.

According to Jacqueline Daly, Director of Services, said as a cancern support centre, they were experiencing a “high volume of anxious clients contacting” them seeking reassurance and help due to the lack of screening because of Covid-19 pandemic.

The centre is working on this campaign alongside Lynch Syndrome Ireland. And, the director of services said: “Patients living with Lynch Syndrome are finding it especially difficult, as they need to have multiple scans every year due to their higher risk of developing cancer.”

“Not only has cancer patients’ screening ceased but many follow up appointments have either been cancelled or deferred indefinitely. The reality of this situation is that the waiting list is going to be longer and will continue to grow. We know that early detection saves lives and that far too many people have gone undetected over the last number of months.”

“Therefore, we are calling on the Government, on behalf of cancer patients and Lynch syndrome patients all over Ireland, to resume cancer screening before the backlog becomes overwhelming and patients are put through unnecessary distress. The Department of Health and the HSE has a duty of care to the people of Ireland to resume screening and save lives.”

Pat Fahey, Founder of Lynch Syndrome Ireland, who is originally from Birr, outlined how individuals with the Lynch syndrome genetic defect have an increased risk of developing cancer - with up to an 80% lifetime risk (depending on the mutation and the organ involved).

“This genetic defect is probably more prevalent than those with the inherited BRCA defect - with1 in 127 affected. Less than 5% are aware that this defect is present in their family. He has two siblings and they have inherited this defect and have had a total of eight cancers to date and are all, at present, cancer free, although still with a much higher than normal risk of developing further cancers. He also has an adult daughter who has inherited the defect and screening is a regular occurrence for them all.

“It was because of my screening in 2012 that colon cancer was detected/removed and chemotherapy administered. I had no symptoms of having cancer. We have all recently experienced the worry and consequences of being “attacked” from without by a parasite - a virus called Covid-19. It is not a pleasant experience and for many it has been a fatal experience.”

“We are now aware that it is possible to protect ourselves and our families by taking measures like hand washing/isolating etc. and that life can return to some sort of 'new normal'. Imagine if you were living with a genetic condition that predisposes you and some/all of your family to certain types of cancers. This is potentially an attack from within your own body.”

“Living with this reality is not a pleasant experience. Knowing that you can do nothing to avoid this predisposition, as each member of your family has a 50/50 chance of inheriting this defect. It is now you and your families new normal.”

“It is possible to protect ourselves and our families, to a large extent, by regular monitoring e.g. Colonoscopy/Gastroscopy/Blood Tests/ Scans/Skin checks and by pre-emptive surgery e.g. Hysterectomy. It is not a perfect solution but it is the best one we have at this point in time.”

“Imagine if these measures are disrupted and very little communication is provided to reassure you and your family as to when they will be resumed? Your normal unease around monitoring tests/procedures is now going to be heightened.

Surely learning from our current experience we need to look at in more detail the idea of dropping “normal” monitoring for high risk cancer patients? “

“Being at a high risk for a virus like Covid-19 is difficult to deal with. But….if you are at a high risk of developing certain types of cancers….this can be even more difficult to deal with particularly if you are cut off from the protection of surveillance.”