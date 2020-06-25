Have your say on Offaly's Digital Strategy
Offaly County Council is hosting two online surveys on Offaly internet use relating to individual/community use and business/commerical use.These surveys are being undertaken in preparation for the county's forthcoming county 'Digital Strategy'.
The closing date for completing the surveys in Friday, July 3 and people are being asked to take part in the survey as it will be an opportunity for feedback on this important issue.
A direct link to the surveys on Offaly County Council's webpage click here.
