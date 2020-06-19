Leahy elected Cathaoirleach of Birr Municipal District

Independent councillor, John Leahy took the chains of office after he was elected as the new Cathaoirleach of the Birr Municipal District.

Cllr Leahy was elected as chair at the district's AGM at Aras an Chontae, a venue to comply with social distancing, in Tullamore yesterday, Thursday June 18.

The new cathaoirleach was proposed by fellow independent councillor, John Carroll and seconded by Cllr Peter Ormond while Cllr Peter Ormond was later elected Leas Cathaoirleach.

Speaking following his election, Cllr Leahy outlined what his focus would be for the coming year including focusing on the district's roads, an affordable housing scheme for what he described as the “working poor”, pushing forward with CCTV and the issue of primary care. He also highlighted the need to address how the area's cemeteries were going to be maintained in the future. “I think we have a big issue of maintaining our cemeteries and how we manage this going forward.....Offaly County Council is clearly saying they don't have the resources to do it going forward to the same standards that people would lie. I think this is a model we have to look at,” he continued.

