Council planning to demolish derelict former supermarket in centre of Offaly town

Offaly County Council is planning to demolish a derelict former supermarket in the centre of an Offaly town.

The former Tesco retail unit in the centre of Edenderry has been empty for many years but now plans are underway to demolish the eyesore in the centre of the town.

Pursuant to the requirements of Part 8 of the Local Government Regulations 2001, Offaly County Council proposes to do the following works.

The emolition of the former Tesco retail unit with ancillary ﬂoorspace with an area of 3,219 sqm and existing derelict storage building of area 1,251sqm

The construction of a two metre high fencing to prevent unauthorised access and all associated site development works.

The site includes part of a protected structure but no works are proposed to the protected structure on site at 33, 34 and 35 JKL Street.

The demolition of the old and derelict building is another step in a series of works planned for Edenderry.

The site of the old Tesco supermarket in Edenderry was purchased by Offaly County Council in October 2019.

A video outlining the plans for a major development in Edenderry was released in May.

The public were invited to provide feedback on the Draft Blundell Masterplan for the regeneration of the Edenderry back-lands.

The aim of the plan is to unlock the potential of the Blundell area (former Tesco. Former Grain Store, Blundell Park and surrounding area).

Taking on-board ideas from the initial consultation, consultants have produced a draft masterplan.