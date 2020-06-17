'Key' Offaly projects receive funding boost from local property tax increase pot

Three major projects in Birr, Edenderry and Tullamore along with future 'Just Transition' projects y received a major funding boost from the money ringfenced from the increase in the 2020 local property tax (LPT).

In September 2019, Offaly County Council voted to increase the local property tax by 15 per cent and it was the first change to the tax in the county since its inception in 2013 and was the highest increase permitted by law.

Following the LPT increase, the Corporate Policy Group (CPG) recommended the following projects receive almost €750,000 in funding this year after the money raised from the 15 per cent was ring fenced for 'major' projects in the county.

Birr Destination Town will receive € 200,000 along with the € 412,500 from the Department of Rural and Community Affairs. Edenderry Masterplan Developments to include the library and the link road will receive € 201,569 along with € 522,207 in department funding while Tullamore Street Enhancement will be given € 240,000 along with a further €960,000 from the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government. A fund of € 100,809 will also be set aside for 'Just Transition' projects' in most impact communities in county Offaly.

The May meeting of Offaly County Council heard how when the councillors decided to increase the LPT, they asked the council executive to “ring fence” the increase for projects of scale that would “yield community benefit” and that could leverage other funding streams.

This week, the newly appointed Head of Finance at Offaly County Council, Mark Connolly, outlined how the 15 per increase passed by the councillors was a “very progressive move” and detailed the projects, recommended by the CPG, to receive funding.

“In effect, the funding raised from the 15 per increase in the local property tax is being split between three key projects with some additional funding for communities that have been most impacted in Offaly as result of the decarbonisation agenda and the economic down turn.”

Addressing the meeting, Cllr Eamon Dooley called for emphasis to also be put on funding for projects in smaller rural areas as well as the larger urban settings in Offaly. The councillor mentioned the shop front scheme for example, which again was concentrating on the bigger towns in Offaly as well as the LPT projects for 2020. “This is fine for now. But when we look at the LPT in September next, we need to start looking at smaller towns and villages. That, everything can't be going to the big towns,” he said.

And, given the circumstances with Bord na Mona in west Offaly, according to the Fianna Fail councillor, the local authority had to “be seen to support” the smaller areas as well.

Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick also voiced concerns about how the smaller villages and rural areas also needed “some projects” to happen in these areas too. “However, it is good to see the funding is being directed at projects that are going to benefit the area and that is most important,” he added.

Cllr Danny Owen said it was important to have a plan and welcomed this proposal. “It is a start and we will take it from here,” he continued.

Remarking how these were “major projects”, Cllr John Leahy said, while it was “vital” that the towns were looked after, at some stage the smaller villages and towns also “needed to be looked after”. “Hopefully, with this vision, we will get done what we want to get done in the bigger towns and then start moving into the smaller areas,” he stated.

Cllr Tony McCormack pointed out the criticism the councillors received when they voted to increase the LPT last year. “ I am delighted to see the plans today. It is good to see a plan in place and what has been alluded to is that when people see what we have in place, they would not mind the extra money. Every penny counts at this stage. But, Offaly County Council is going to do good things with the money they have gotten and bring economic developments to the towns, making them better and more attractive for people.

It was important to maximise on matching funding opportunities, according to Cllr John Carroll. “This is what encouraged me to vote for this [the LPT increase] at the time because I knew we had some major applications made looking for state funding, which needed matching funding.”

Later, he said: “ It is a substantial figure and I think we took the proper decision last year. It was not popular but it is most important that you are seen to spend it in a transparent way and in a way that people can see the benefits of .”

Responding, the head of finance noted the councillors' positive comments.“ I think there is a huge opportunity here to leverage funds that wouldn't have been affordable. It is great to see that positivity around the chamber. In relation to the spread, you need to try and get the balance right between the larger town developments and the smaller town developments.”

Noting the €100,000 set aside for the communities of west Offaly, Mr Connolly said the local authority were in a “bit of a vacuum” because they were unsure what was going to come out of the 'Just Transition” fund for Offaly. “We have to wait to see what comes out of that as well,” he added.

Continuing, he said the council were “trying to get the balance right'' and believed a year on year review of this would be “helpful and useful” along with a strong debate on the issue and serve to “help getting the balance right”.

Chief Executive, Anna Marie Delaney thanked the members for their support on the projects, pointing out that when the LPT increased, the increase would be for “projects of scale”. “This has been debated at the last number of CPG meetings where they came up with the proposal that is before you today. I would like to reiterate the three towns are the bigger towns in the county and they are going to drive the economic growth of the county but not withstanding that, there are a number of impacted communities as a result of the decarbonisation agenda and the cessation of peat harvesting in the county. We have to be mindful of this and the addition of funding for Just Transition projects, will hopefully, be there to leverage funding to support some of those community based projects.”