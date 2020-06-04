Flood relief works “progressing” for one Offaly village

Progress is being made in relation to addressing flooding in Shannon Harbour as discussions continue with the Office of Public Works (OPW) as “how best to proceed”, according to one council official.

In February last, the Shannon overflowed its banks and left several residents fearing for their homes once again, following on from severe flooding in the same area in 2015 and 2009.

Speaking at the May meeting of Birr Municipal District, Mary Hussey, Senior Engineer in Environment & Water Services, confirmed that the OPW had produced costing estimates on how much it would be to protect Shannon Harbour and that Offaly County Council were currently going through this. “Offaly County Council has to go through this at the moment to see how much we think it would cost. So, the question is around whether it's better to implement physical works or look at relocation grants. We are in the process of working through this.”

Cllr John Leahy was delighted to hear that Offaly County Council were in contact with the OPW because this issue had been “kicked around for the last four or five years and nothing has been done on it”.

However, the independent councillor quickly pointed out that he knew the residents affected by the flooding in February, having worked with them over the last number of years. “Relocation is not going to work for these people. Two of these people are farmers and to relocate they would want a million euro ever mind the €200,000 that is being offered.... The problem is that you are looking at the parameter and trying to stop water coming into Shannon Harbour. This is virtually impossible..... We sent a proposal [to the Department] looking at the houses that have been affected and an engineering solution around the redesign of the houses, which would be a lot more cost effective. I think this needs to be investigated. At the end of the day, this is going to save money. This has been costed by a contractor and it has been submitted. Anything else, is only going to be a waste of taxpayers money. Perhaps, you might bear this in mind when you are having your conversations with them [OPW].”

Cllr John Clendennnen also noted the need to examine the issue of road damage and erosion and the integrity of local bridges, caused by flooding and the flow of water.

Cllr Clare Claffey agreed with Cllr Leahy's comments and didn't think relocation was a “great idea” for the residents involved. She then asked if there was a timeframe for the proposed works. “It would be awful for the residents to go through this again. They have had many years of it now,” she remarked.

Cllr Peter Ormond also welcomed the announcement regarding Shannon Harbour relief works. “We have to really look at the physical works element here. There's a lot of flooding there and I think we need to spend the money that way. It's important to look at the physical works there,” he continued.

Replying, Ms Hussey took on board the councillors' comments on relocation not being a “preferable” option for the residents. “What we are doing at the moment, we are talking to the OPW about what works can be constructed on the grounds and we are going to send that back to the OPW. We will also include all these comments and we are hoping to get some progress or an indication on how best to progress this. We can do all of this kind of work at the moment as there's no restriction in terms of agreeing a plan.”

According to the Senior Engineer, one of the OPW reports was costing in the region of €750,000. “And, that is why we are engaging with them to see if we can progress something that wouldn't be quite as costly as that. We are working through it,” she continued.

Regarding a time frame for proposed works, Ms Hussey said the local authority were trying to have a plan started but “perhaps, not completed”. “And, definitely not to have another winter with the same issues that we had this winter,” she added.