Just Transition and €11M funding for Midlands discussion today

Irish Rural Link (IRL)– the national network representing the interest of rural communities will be discussing Just Transition and the Funding opportunities available to communities across the wider Midlands. This conversation is one of a number of topical conversations being hosted by IRL as part of its webinar series.

IRL will be hosting live webinars every Thursday morning throughout the month of June on different topics impacting rural communities, incorporating the impact of Covid 19 and discussing how all sectors can shape the “new normal” to the benefit all sections of society economically and socially.

CEO, Seamus Boland will be speaking with; Kieran Mulvey, Just Transition Commissioner; Anna Marie Delaney, CEO Offaly Co. Co. and Robert Pollock, Senior Advisor with START Team, this Thursday 4th June at 10am, providing a unique opportunity to everybody with an interest in hearing at first hand, what the Just Transition will mean for the wider Midlands, the opportunities now open for funding opportunities and the type of community led proposals which are envisaged.

With the recent publication of the first Just Transition Progress Report and the announcement of €11million in funding for the Midlands, we believe it is timely to have this conversation and hope that people will use this opportunity to engage and put their questions to the Just Transition team.

Speaking about the upcoming event, CEO of IRL, Seamus Boland said “There is confusion around what exactly a Just Transition will look like. We know that rural households will be impacted the most with the move away from fossil fuels to heat their homes and any increases in carbon tax. Retrofitting of homes is financially out of reach for many living in rural Ireland, so what are the alternatives being proposed?”

He went on to say “Communities in the Midlands are being further impacted with the loss of jobs as peat cutting ceases and see the closure of the power stations. We need to ensure that these workers are reskilled and can access alternative sustainable employment and that no person is made worse off or put under financial pressure as a result of this transition. Community engagement is key to shaping a better future for the people who have been impacted most in the region. We are inviting people to really engage in this conversation to discuss how we can all collaborate in bringing forward proposals which will positively impact across the board and not just a select few. This needs to be a Fair Transition.”

The webinar on Just Transition will take place on Thursday, June 4 from 10am to 11am and you can register on www.irishrurallink.ie