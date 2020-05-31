IRELAND WEATHER FORECAST: Temperatures set to drop this week as hot spell passes

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for it to be warm and sunny on Monday and Tuesday, but becoming much cooler and more unsettled from then on.

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for Bank Holiday Monday is for a dry, very warm and mostly sunny Bday in a light east or variable breeze. Some cloud will bubble up however through the afternoon in the western half of the country. Highest temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees, warmest in the midlands and west.

Monday night will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for Tuesday is for it to be dry and warm in many areas. The best of the sunshine will be in Leinster and Munster. Connacht and Ulster will become cloudier as outbreaks of rain develop in the northwest during the afternoon. This rain will gradually move southeastwards through the evening and early night. It will mostly clear, but will linger near east and southeast coasts. Highest daytime temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees generally, but cooler in the northwest with values of 16 to 19 degrees with moderate northwest breezes.

Wednesday will be much cooler than previous days with highest temperatures ranging from 11 degrees in the north to 17 degrees in the south and moderate to fresh northerly winds. It will be mostly cloudy in Leinster and east Munster with outbreaks of rain, but brighter and drier to the west and north with some sunny intervals.

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for Thursday is for it to be dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with light northerly breezes. On Thursday night, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in the north and move southwards.

The hourly cloud and rainfall forecast until afternoon on Tuesday next. Further information here: https://t.co/YJqxvBBwTs pic.twitter.com/2fvYQKjAct — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 31, 2020

Friday will start off mostly cloudy with some light rain or drizzle, which will gradually clear southeastwards. Bright or sunny spells and a few showers will follow from the northwest. Highest temperatures of 12 degrees in the north to 17 degrees in the south with light northwest breezes.

Saturday will be cool and bright with sunny spells and a few showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees with moderate northwest breezes.

Sunday looks like being mostly cloudy with rain or showers and highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.