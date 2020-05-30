Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming days for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the warm weather to continue through Tuesday before a change around the middle of next week.

The weather forecast for Sunday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for another dry and mostly sunny day. The sunshine may be hazy at times, due to high cloud. Top temperatures will range 22 to 26 degrees, locally higher in the midlands and west, but a few degrees cooler on eastern and southern coasts in a light to moderate east to southeast breeze.:

It will remain dry across the country overnight on Sunday with light winds and lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Bank Holiday Monday looks set to be a warm and mostly sunny day across the country. Highest temperatures ranging between 19 and 22 degrees in coastal parts in sea breezes but reaching 23 to 27 degrees elsewhere. It will remain dry overnight with minimum temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with light winds.

According to Met Eireann, Tuesday morning will be dry and mostly sunny. During the afternoon it will turn cloudier, especially in Ulster and Connacht where showery rain will develop by evening. It will be cooler than recent days in the northwest, with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, but staying warm elsewhere with temperatures reaching 20 to 25 degrees. It looks set to be cool and breezy in all areas on Tuesday night with a few showers and lows of 9 to 12 degrees.

A fresh and blustery day is expected on Wednesday with sunny spells and a few passing showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in a fresh northerly breeze. Largely dry overnight with just an isolated shower possible and lows of 6 to 9 degrees.

The latest guidance indicates it will be dry with sunny spells on Thursday with light winds and highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.